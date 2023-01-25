Teen Admits to Shooting Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr. in Carjacking: 'I Was Wrong'

Washington Commanders running Brian Robinson and his now infamous shooting incident is back in the headlines with a 15-year-old now detailing what happened.

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson missed the opening four games of his rookie season due to a carjacking that left him with gunshot wounds to his leg on August 28.

Now, a 15-year-old who appeared in D.C. Superior Court on Monday, has admitted via The Washington Post that he was the one who shot the Commanders running back.

"I was trying to get the man's Hellcat. I wasn't thinking. It was wrong," he said.

Wrong indeed.

The 15-year-old, who is unnamed, is set to be sentenced later in March as he pleaded guilty to the charges.

Robinson's story gained worldwide traction as he fought and wrestled a different teenager attempting the carjacking before the 15-year-old shot him twice.

Due to the injuries sustained to Robinson's leg and hip, he was forced to miss the open month of football. That isn't ideal for a player trying to make his way in the NFL.

Once he completed his rehab, the running back finally got a taste of NFL football. He would finish his rookie season with 797 rushing yards from his 12 games and three touchdowns.

After a season that can only be described as a big, missed opportunity, the Commanders have at least one bright spot. That being Robinson. football for the rookie.

His brutal and physical running style saw him become a fan favorite. He had rushing totals of 86, 57, 105, 96, and 89 in what was a great bit of form for the rookie during those five weeks.

With this latest news coming to light, hopefully Robinson can put the entire incident behind him and focus on what should be another good year with the Commanders in 2023.

