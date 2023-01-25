Commanders RB Review: Brian Robinson Jr. 'Adds Another Dimension' to Offense

The Washington Commanders may have found a long-term answer at running back.

2022 third-round pick Brian Robinson emerged at the end of the season and showed flashes that he could be the bell cow Washington has been looking for.

After seemingly cementing himself as the starting running back in the preseason, a botched robbery led to Robinson being shot twice in his right leg. That forced Robinson to miss the first four games of the season and he made his debut on Oct. 9, 2022, against the Tennessee Titans.

Robinson got off to a slow start, then picked things up in November starting with Washington’s 32-21 win against the Philadelphia Eagles. Robins had 26 carries and ran for 86 yards and a touchdown. Robinson arguably had his best performance on Nov. 27 against the Atlanta Falcons when he ran for 105 yards on 18 carries.

Robinson had two strong performances against the New York Giants, rushing for 96 yards on 21 carries on Dec. 4, and 12 carries for 89 yards on Dec. 18, averaging 7.4 yards a carry. He finished the season with 205 carries for 797 yards in 12 games.

If Robinson can stay healthy and play for a whole season, he can add another dimension to Washington’s offense.

Antonio Gibson has primarily been the Commanders’ receiving option at running back. He had career-highs with 46 receptions for 353 yards, averaging 7.7 yards a catch. Gibson’s production will rely heavily on who is the starting quarterback for Washington heading into 2023.

With Robinson’s emergence, he has a chance to be a focal point for Washington’s offense in 2023.

