Commanders Involved in Criminal Investigation For Financial Improprieties; What Does It Mean?

The Washington Commanders and owner Dan Snyder continue to find themselves in trouble.

According to ESPN, the U.S. attorney's office in the Eastern District of Virginia has launched a criminal investigation into allegations that the Commanders engaged in financial improprieties.

The news comes just hours after it was announced that Snyder hired Bank of America to possibly look into selling part, if not their entire share, of the franchise. The timing of the two events could be connected. However, there is nothing to confirm that there is a connection between the investigation and Snyder hiring a bank to look into selling the franchise.

Commanders spokeswoman Jean Medina provided a statement from the organization's legal counsel on the matter.

"It is not surprising that ESPN is publishing more falsehoods based solely on anonymous sources -- given today's announcement," the statement said. "...We are confident that, after these agencies have had a chance to review the documents and complete their work, they will come to the same conclusion as the team's internal review -- that these allegations are simply untrue."

The Commanders have been under investigation for financial improprieties and the House Committee on Oversight and Reform looked into the matter back in April. But now it appears that the U.S. attorney's office is ready to seek criminal charges for those involved, including Snyder.

