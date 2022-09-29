Commanders Injury Update: Are Any Offensive Linemen Healthy for Dallas?

ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Commanders are a long way from the hopeful optimism that grew from their Week 1 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Since that home victory, the Commanders have dropped two in a row. A road game against the Detroit Lions, and a home loss to the Philadelphia Eagles last weekend.

Injuries have not been blamed for the losses thus far, but a long list of them was issued on Wednesday as the team gets set for their first NFC East road opponent of the year.

Wednesday's Commanders Practice Report

Did Not Practice

C Wes Schweitzer (Concussion)

OT Charles Leno (Shoulder)

Limited Participant

OT Saahdiq Charles (Shoulder)

OT Sam Cosmi (Knee)

LB Milo Eifler (Ankle)

DE James Smith-Williams (Abdomen)

DE Casey Toohill (Concussion)

CB Benjamin St-Juste (Hamstring)

DL Daniel Wise (Ankle)

Full Participant

CB Wiliam Jackson III (Back)

LB David Mayo (Ankle)

Wednesday's Cowboys Practice Report

Did Not Practice

QB Dak Prescott (thumb)

Limited Participant

S Jayron Kearse (knee)

DE Demarcus Lawrence (foot)

G Connor McGovern (ankle)

TE Dalton Schultz (knee)

Full Participant

WR Simi Fehoko (shoulder)

WR Michael Gallup (knee)

LB Luke Gifford (hamstring)

Jackson and Mayo were gametime decisions against the Eagles in Week 3, giving them a more than likely chance of suiting up and playing against the Cowboys this weekend.

What stands out in this initial injury report, and something to keep an eye on moving forward, is the amount of offensive linemen listed to start the week.

With Chase Roullier (knee) already down, the team was relying on Schweitzer as the backup center.

However, Schweitzer has been battling his own injuries all season long, and now just three weeks in, the team will need to look at a third center in the fourth week of play.

That man is Nick Martin, brother of Cowboys guard Zack Martin.

Washington's Martin brother was a 2016 Senior Bowl teammate of quarterback Carson Wentz, but between then and now the two have taken different paths in the NFL.

While Commanders fans won't be happy to see their team already down to the third center, there may be a glimmer of hope attached to the fact Nick is 2-0 when the brother's teams face off.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Commanders? Click Here.

Follow Commander Country on Twitter.