WATCH: Commanders DB Darrick Forrest Picks Off Eagles QB Jalen Hurts

The Washington Commanders can breathe a little easier now.

The Commanders were about to go down two scores when Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts appeared to throw a long ball to wide receiver A.J. Brown. But it didn't land in Brown's hands. Instead, the pass was caught by Commanders defensive back Darrick Forrest.

Here's a look at Forrest's interception ...

Many outside the DMV probably don't know a lot about Forrest, but he's been a big playmaker for the Commanders this season. He came up with the game-winning interception in Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars and forced a fumble two weeks ago against the Indianapolis Colts.

Forrest, a fifth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, played just 26 defensive snaps last season and was mostly seen on special teams.

But he's been able to make a big difference for the Commanders' secondary this season.

“Well, what you’ve seen from DeFo [Forrest] is you see him playing very fast,” Rivera said earlier this season. “He’s very physical. After Kam [Curl], he’s probably one of our more physical guys. He’s a downhill player. He’s very active. He plays with his eyes pretty well. He sees a lot. I like his ability to run. He’s got good quickness. He’s quick in a small area, confined area. And he can turn and run.”

The Commanders trail 14-10 midway through the second quarter.

You can follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Get your Washington Commanders game tickets from SI Tickets HERE!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Commanders? Click Here.

Follow Commander Country on Twitter.