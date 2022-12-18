Commanders DE Chase Young In 'Good Place,' But OUT vs. Giants?

Chase Young's long-awaited debut for the Washington Commanders will have to wait at least another week. He won't play tonight against the New York Giants.

The Washington Commanders will still be without defensive end Chase Young when they take on division rivals the New York Giants on Sunday Night Football.

“Chase has had a good few days, last week he did a lot of work, and then saw him this morning," Rivera said earlier this week. "Had a nice chance to talk with him, I think he's in a good place right now, and I think he should have one of those things where he progresses and ramps himself up into the weekend. So, I'm pretty excited for that.”

The Commanders have been incredibly cautious when it comes to Young's health and availability. After tearing his ACL on Nov. 14 of last year, Young has yet to see the field in his third NFL season. He was activated from injured reserve on Nov. 21, but the Commanders have ruled him out of every game since.

The success of the team's defensive line anchored by Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne is likely part of the reason why the team isn't rushing Young's return. But the fact that he's still out after another week is a bit of a head-scratcher.

The Commanders, without Young, face the Giants tonight at 8:15 inside FedEx Field.

