Commanders WR Terry McLaurin Reveals Mindset Ahead of Big Game vs. Giants

Washington Commanders receiver Terry McLaurin is focusing on his routine midweek as his team gears up for a huge, potential playoff altering game against the New York Giants.

The Washington Commanders (7-5-1) are fresh off the bye week and are focusing on the New York Giants on Sunday Night Football.

Having played Brian Daboll's team prior to the bye, hostilities will be renewed in a weird fixture that sees the Commanders play the Giants in back-to-back games.

Due to the game's significance, it was flexed into Sunday night. It has potential NFC East as well as playoff implications. With so much hype surrounding the game and a lot on the line, Commanders receiver Terry McLaurin is focusing on his routine during the week to avoid distractions.

"I feel like you got to focus on the details," McLaurin said. "There are a lot of opportunities to get distracted in a big week where a lot is riding on the game. I think you got to have a routine that you can settle into and make that your focus throughout the week. So, you make sure you don't overlook any details that are going to be necessary for you to be successful on Sunday. That's my mindset."

Having played out a tense 20-20 tie in their last outing, the Commanders will be hoping for a different result come Sunday night. McLaurin is hoping the fans will turn out for the biggest game of the season in the home confines of FedEx Field.

"I think it's going to be a playoff-like atmosphere honestly," McLaurin said. " With the division on the line, I think the fans are really going to be excited."

A win would give Washington some breathing space in the playoff hunt. Currently occupying the sixth seed in the NFC, winning on Sunday night would consolidate their spot.

After a poor start to the season, Ron Rivera's team has hit form at the right time, and against the Giants, Washington will have a chance to give its playoff chances an almighty boost.

