Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke Ready For 'Fun' Primetime Game vs. Giants

Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke is ready for his team's biggest game of the year at FedEx Field as the Giants roll into town for a game that has huge playoff and NFC East implications.

Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke is looking forward to the rematch with the New York Giants on Sunday night at FedEx Field. After a 20-20 tie in the previous game prior to the bye, Washington will meet Brian Daboll's team again.

The Commanders couldn't pull out the win despite having nearly 100 more total yards, more first downs, possessing the ball for over 13 minutes more than New York, and having 17 extra plays.

And they could have their best defensive player in Chase Young suiting up if all goes well as another boost for Ron Rivera's team.

Washington controls its playoff destiny, which is what every team wants. On Sunday night, Heinicke is looking forward to going out on the national stage and putting on a show.

"Primetime games are a lot of fun," he said. "Those are the games that you dream of as a kid. You wanna play in front of everybody, the whole world's watching and it's an opportunity for you to showcase as a team what you guys got. So, guys get really excited for that.”

Heinicke was happy with how the team played last time despite not getting the all-important win, and wants a different result come Sunday night.

"I think we just do more the same," Heinicke said. "It's just connecting on when we need to connect. I missed the throw of Logan [Thomas] early for a touchdown. There were another couple plays where I feel like if I just hung in the pocket and kinda let things develop, you might have gotten some more points, but that's why you play the game. You learn from it and you move on, try and get better. Now I feel comfortable with our game plan, feel comfortable with the team. The team's confident.”

With playoff and NFC East implications at stake, the tie didn't help or hinder either team last time, but now, should either lose, it could dent their playoff hopes depending on other results.

Washington has won six of its last eight games and has a rather tricky schedule in the run-in to the playoffs. They meet the San Francisco 49ers and the Cleveland Browns before finishing with the Dallas Cowboys.

A win against the Giants could give them much-needed breathing room as the race for a playoff spot gathers serious steam.

