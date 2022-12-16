Commanders DE Chase Young Playing vs. Giants? Jack Del Rio Waiting For 'Green Light'

Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young has had to bide his time as he returns from an ACL injury, with defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio waiting for the green light before unleashing the 23-year-old.

Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young is inching closer to a return to the field.

After his ACL injury in 2021, Young has been a slow burn as the Commanders bide their time with the star pass rusher.

Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio doesn't want to throw Young in the deep end so to speak and is waiting to finally unleash the defensive end.

"I think we'll wanna be wise about that," Del Rio said. "How we will use Young when he returns, we'll address that when it's time. But right now, we're just working. Again, when we get that green light, we'll unleash him."

That green light was thought to be a couple of weeks ago, but Young remains wrapped in cotton wool. With the Commanders (7-5-1) chasing a playoff spot, his impending return will be a valuable addition to a defense that is only conceding, on average, 19.7 points per game.

Del Rio gave an insight into how he has helped Young manage his time on the sidelines as his potential return nears.

"We have a good relationship," Del Rio said. "We communicate often, and I just want him to approach it like we're talking about, and not really concern himself with the clutter, the outside noise. Any of that. Don't feel any of that. Just work hard every day. Get the conditioning right. Make sure you're on top of things, and when it's time, we'll go."

Commanders fans hope Young will suit up on Sunday night at FedEx Field in the team's biggest game of the year against the New York Giants. When asked about a potential return in a high-pressure, playoff-like game, Young was short and sharp with his answer.

"[If] They say tomorrow, I'll play tomorrow," Young said.

