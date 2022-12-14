Commanders DE Chase Young In 'Good Place,' Says Ron Rivera; Will He Play Sunday vs. Giants?

The Washington Commanders are eyeing a win in its second consecutive matchup against the New York Giants. Ron Rivera gave an update on Chase Young's return.

The Washington Commanders will take on division rivals the New York Giants on Sunday night in a game that has NFC and playoff implications. Sitting at 7-5-1, the Commanders control their playoff destiny.

But the team could get even better.

While the game will be one that the Commanders will hope to win, reinforcements could be on the way in the form of Chase Young. The star defensive end has been a slow burn since his return from his ACL injury as the team takes a cautious approach with the 23-year-old.

But will we see him on Sunday night?

“Chase has had a good few days, last week he did a lot of work, and then saw him this morning," Rivera said. "Had a nice chance to talk with him, I think he's in a good place right now, and I think he should have one of those things where he progresses and ramps himself up into the weekend. So, I'm pretty excited for that.”

Excited would be an understatement. At home, against a division rival on Sunday Night Football and potentially having its best defensive player back, Washington could be about to launch into the remaining month of football with some serious momentum behind it.

