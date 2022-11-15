Commanders Defense Stars in Key Moments of Upset Win vs. Eagles

Through the season's first nine games, the Washington Commanders defense ranked middle of the road in several big categories, including yards (14th) and points (15th).

But in Monday night's 32-21 road victory over the Philadelphia Eagles inside Lincoln Financial Field, defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio's unit rose to the occasion time and again when needed most.

In a plot twist made for primetime, the Commanders, who entered the contest ranking 31st in takeaways with seven, forced four Eagles turnovers - one interception and three fumbles - despite Philadelphia entering the contest with the fewest giveaways in the league (three).

Better yet, the plays came at some of the game's most crucial points.

The first, an interception by safety Darrick Forrest on quarterback Jalen Hurts halfway through the second quarter with the Eagles leading 14-10, stalled Philadelphia's third drive after the first two ended in touchdowns. It was only Hurts' third interception of the season.

Washington's offense responded by putting together a 16-play, 84-yard touchdown drive that kept Hurts on the sidelines for 25 minutes of real time. The Commanders defense quickly shut down the Eagles to end the half, forcing a three-and-out in 27 seconds, closing the first half with full momentum as they led 20-14.

The second, a fumble by Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert forced by defensive tackle John Ridgeway and recovered by linebacker Jamin Davis, came after Philadelphia's previous drive ended in a touchdown and Washington's ensuing possession ended in a halt following a Taylor Heinicke interception.

All of the momentum was in Philadelphia's corner as the fourth quarter grew, trailing 23-21, but the fumble led to a 55-yard field goal from Joey Slye and allowed the Commanders to weather another storm.

The third came on the following series, with Washington leading 26-21. Hurts found receiver Quez Watkins for 50 yards on 1st and 20, but when trying to get up and extend the play, Walker was hit from behind by corner Benjamin St.-Juste and lost the ball; after a scrum, Forrest picked up the ball and returned possession to the Commanders offense.

While Heinicke and company went three-and-out, it was another momentum-shifting play and another storm weathered. Still, the Commanders had to get one more stop, with Hurts having all three timeouts and just over three minutes on the clock.

On 3rd and 8, Washington's defense could taste its desperately needed stop - and defensive end Montez Sweat delivered, sacking Hurts and forcing a punt.

The Eagles got the ball back, but with only five seconds left and 90 yards to go, the game was effectively over - but it was only right that the Commanders defense had a chance to finish it once and for all.

In fitting fashion, the unit ended by forcing a turnover, as Eagles receiver DeVonta Smith's lateral throw was recovered by Commanders defensive lineman Casey Toohill in the endzone, sparking a massive celebration from Washington's entire defense.

It marked a well-deserved end for the group that faced criticism throughout the week after allowing 17 unanswered points in the fourth quarter of last Sunday's loss to the Minnesota Vikings, the NFC's current No. 2 seed.

Given a chance to redeem itself against the NFL's last undefeated team with a long week of preparation, the Commanders defense started the fourth quarter in an all-too-familiar way as Hurts hit Smith for an 11-yard touchdown.

But Del Rio's bunch wasn't going to let this one slip away.

Philadelphia's final four drives went as follows: fumble, fumble, three-and-out, fumble recovered for touchdown.

It was a dominant finish for the unit that fought so hard all night, limiting the league's sixth-ranked rushing attack to just 94 yards, some 54 yards below average and its second-lowest output of the season - just behind the Week 3 matchup between these two teams at FedEx Field.

That game ended as a frustrating 24-8 loss for Washington - but not this one. Given every chance to fold and allow Philadelphia's high-powered offense that ranks second in points and fourth in yards league-wide to take control, the Commanders defense made big plays when needed most.

Whether it was Forrest's interception, the two forced fumbles and ensuing recoveries or the game-ending defensive touchdown, Del Rio's group played at a high level when it absolutely had to - and the end result was Washington giving a division rival its first loss of the season.

Viewed as heavy underdogs entering the primetime contest, the Commanders more than flipped the script from both this week and last, with the defense leading the way for one of the team's biggest, most unexpected wins in recent memory.

