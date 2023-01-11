NFL Draft: Could Commanders Trade Out of 16th Pick?

The 2022 NFL Draft class for the Washington Commanders has all the signs of being a foundational group. Could a similar trade in the first round this year produce the same?

As other teams are preparing for playoff games, the Washington Commanders are preparing their strategy for all the offseason brings.

Including the NFL Draft.

Regardless of who the new offensive coordinator winds up being in Washington, the team already knows it needs to bolster its line.

Because of this, it's no surprise early mock drafts are pointing to the Commanders spending their first-round pick this year on an offensive lineman.

But there are still other options.

Like South Carolina cornerback Cam Smith, who The Draft Network predicts will land with Washington at the 16th overall pick.

"Washington's CB room simply isn't good enough for a team with playoff aspirations in 2023," says The Draft Network. "Cam Smith is a man-coverage corner with toughness, quick feet, and ball skills -- an immediate upgrade for the Commanders."

Besides the obvious concerns over another man-coverage corner - with no mention of zone awareness and ability - aside, there's another option to be considered here.

A trade.

Seven picks later, the New York Giants select Minnesota interior offensive lineman John Michael Schmitz, a player who could improve the middle of the Commanders line if he came to the DMV instead.

And according to the site evaluation, he could be in line to play guard or center.

While fans don't like to see teams trade inside the division, a trade back seven spots with the Giants could help solve a major problem for the Commanders.

But if Washington doesn't want to go that direction, obviously they could trade back and ahead of New York, or it could fall back as far as pick 25.

That pick is currently projected to the Los Angeles Chargers, who take Ohio State right tackle Dawand Jones.

"Dawand Jones is a massive, powerful man who can start at RT from day one," says The Draft Network.

Better yet, taking Jones could help secure two spots, as Sam Cosmi then moves into right guard full-time.