Commanders DL Review: Washington Has 'Plenty to Build Around'

The Washington Commanders defensive line was the team's best unit this season, but offseason decisions need to be made if they want to build on what was a good year.

The Washington Commanders had an eventful end to the season, but there is one bright spot for fans heading into the offseason and beyond ... the defense.

With Jack Del Rio at the helm, the Commanders' defense ranked seventh in points allowed per game (20.2), as it was the best unit this season.

So, let's take a look at the defensive line.

Comprised of Daron Payne, Chase Young, Jonathan Allen, and Montez Sweat as the starters, the Commanders boast some serious talent.

Add in Efe Obada, John Ridgeway, and James Smith-Williams, and suddenly there is a fair bit of depth at Del Rio's disposal.

As usual, the shining light for the Commanders defense was Payne. He led the team in sacks with 11.5 and had 20 quarterback hits and 18 tackles for loss.

In what was a definite breakout season, the Commanders now need to do everything in their power to sign him to a new deal as other teams are circling for what is possibly Washington's best defensive player.

Sweat also had a superb season, as he posted his second-best sack total of eight while having career-highs in quarterback hits (28) and tackles for loss (14). He and Payne, as a tandem, worked well in Young's absence.

Allen had himself yet another solid season. He finished with 7.5 sacks in 16 games and was second behind Payne in tackles for loss. Along with Sweat and Payne, Allen formed a decent trio that accounted for 27 of Washington's 43 sacks.

Others in Obada in his first year in Washington was solid, posting four sacks, while Smith-Williams was also serviceable.

Oh..

And we have yet to mention Young much. After being a slow burn, thanks to his ACL injury, he played the last three games (starting the last two) as he gears up for a full season next year.

With the likes of Young, Sweat, Allen, and hopefully Payne, Washington has plenty to build around next season.

The Payne situation just needs to be sorted ... quickly.

