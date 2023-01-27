Cowboys to Sign Commanders DT Daron Payne?

The Washington Commanders could part ways with Daron Payne this offseason. And the Dallas Cowboys could make sense as a new landing spot.

The Washington Commanders have made it clear. They want to re-sign Daron Payne.

In every situation, there are usually three outcomes: good, bad and ugly.

Good? Commanders agree to a deal with Payne, and they move forward.

Bad? Payne signs with another team in free agency and spurns the Commanders.

Ugly? Payne signs with the NFC East rival Dallas Cowboys ... and that's exactly what Pro Football Focus believes is America's Team's best move.

"Washington has an elite interior defender already signed to a big multi-year deal in Jonathan Allen — a deal that will look like a total steal after the pending market explosion at the position this offseason — so that will certainly soften the blow here," says Pro Football Focus, naming Payne the Commanders player they can't afford to lose. "Payne’s 48 quarterback pressures in 2022 ranked ninth among interior defenders, as he’s developed into a solid pass rusher over his first five seasons.

"At the least, Washington should place the franchise tag on Payne."

The franchise tag is certainly a possibility for Payne, who faces free agency after his five-year rookie contract is up.

Allen will count $21.4 million against Washington's 2023 salary cap in the second year of the extension he signed in 2021. And the defensive tackle franchise tag number this year is expected to cost teams $18.9 million.

Quick math means that if the Commanders follow PFF's strategy, they'll be paying north of $40 million for its two starting defensive tackles - with both guys in the top five of the NFL in average annual value among all defensive tackles.

The Commanders know the price they have to pay to keep Payne, and they very well may pay it just so the Cowboys don't have a chance to do it themselves.

Follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter

Get your Washington Commanders game tickets from SI Tickets HERE!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Washington Commanders? Click Here.

Follow Commander Country on Twitter.

Want even more Washington Commanders news? Check out the Si.com team page here