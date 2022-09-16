Commanders vs. Lions: Can D-Line Stop D'Andre Swift?

The Washington Commanders are travelling to the Motor City as underdogs this weekend against the Detroit Lions.

For the first time since Week 11 of the 2020 season, the Lions are favored to win a football game ... but that doesn't concern Commanders defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio.

“I respect every opponent we go against," Del Rio said. "I encourage our guys to do the same. I think that's how we're looking at it. It's a good football team. I'm not really concerned about the betting line.”

The Lions scored 35 points at home last week in a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. The offense is led by D'Andre Swift, who despite not practicing the past two days, feels ready for Sunday.

Del Rio believes Swift is one of the best running backs in the league.

“As talented a player is in the league at that position. I think he's a very, very good runner, excellent contact balance, good speed. Understands how to set up blocks. He can make people miss; he can run away from people. I have a lot of respect for him."

In order to stop Swift, the Commanders defensive line will hope to have a better game than it did last week. The team surrendered 123 rushing yards and a touchdown. And in order to prevent that from happening, the team must rely on veteran defensive linemen Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne. Allen suffered a groin injury in last week's game, but has been practicing. Del Rio called Payne "sensational" after the last game and hopes it can continue in Week 2.

“I think he was an excellent football player," Del Rio said. "Another guy that's had a tremendous offseason. I thought he was dominant in the first game.”

The winner of the Swift vs. Payne matchup will likely come out on top at the end of Week 2.

The Commanders and Lions kick off at 1 p.m. Sunday.

