Commanders vs. Lions: 5 Questions to Ask Before Week 2 Matchup

The Washington Commanders (1-0) are looking for their first 2-0 start since 2011, but the Detroit Lions (0-1) are standing in their way.

That's why we asked All Lions contributor Christian Booher five questions about the Lions heading into Sunday's game ...

1. What's the biggest difference between this year and last year for the Lions?

Booher: The biggest difference between last year’s Lions roster and this year’s is the level of talent. The competitiveness was always there last year, and remains still, but there are some some legitimate offense weapons on this year’s squad. D’Andre Swift, T.J. Hockenson and Penei Sewell are all a year better, while DJ Chark and Aidan Hutchinson are two high-profile additions that bring a big impact on their respective sides of the football. It was evident just how much better this year’s squad is than last during cut day, when players like Tom Kennedy were waived despite having made the team last year. The roster isn’t to the caliber of a playoff contender yet, but the expectation has gone from competing to be in games to competing to win more games.

2. If the Lions win Sunday, what will be the reason why?

Booher: If the Lions win Sunday, it will be because the defense generates turnovers. Last week, against the Eagles, Detroit’s offense produced 35 points, yet didn’t get the ball back over the final 3:51. The defense simply didn’t get enough stops. Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz was picked off twice in the win over Jacksonville, so the Lions' secondary should get their opportunity to make impactful plays. If they’re able to make plays and get the ball back to the offense, D’Andre Swift and company should do enough to send fans home happy.

3. If the Lions lose Sunday, what will be the reason why?

Booher: If the Lions lose Sunday, it’s because Carson Wentz torched the secondary. Tracy Walker III was excellent at safety in the opener before being ejected and should provide relief, but the wide receiver duo of Curtis Samuel and Terry McLaurin could be a problem for cornerbacks Jeff Okudah and Amani Oruwariye. Last week, A.J. Brown made 10 catches for 155 yards. Both Samuel and McLaurin have good speed, a trait that has given Detroit’s secondary trouble in the past.

4. Who is one X-Factor on offense and defense to watch for the Lions?

Booher: On offense, the X-Factor is Jared Goff. He was good in the second half in the opener, but threw a pick-six and was just 3-for-10 at one point in the season opener. When he struggles, the offense stalls. Swift is a budding star, but can only do so much when defenses load up in the box, especially as Detroit is forced to put a patchwork offensive line together due to various injuries. Goff has to be able to keep the unit moving, as he did in the second half against the Eagles, for Detroit to be at its best. Defensively, the X-Factor is Aidan Hutchinson. The rookie got pressure on Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts at points in Sunday’s loss, but was unable to record a sack. As All Lions beat reporter John Maakaron stated, "he’s paid to make the play, not almost make the play." Wentz doesn’t have the mobility that Hurts has, but the rookie must show better discipline in rushing the passer. If he does that, he’ll validate expectations and could have a big day.

5. What's your prediction for the game?

Booher: I think Detroit gets its first win. The defense won’t have to worry about the opposing quarterback scrambling for nearly 100 yards, meaning Hutchinson and company should get home more often. Offensively, Goff should be efficient enough to help get the offense over the edge. I have this one going down to the wire, as the Detroit defense is far from rock solid, and finishing 30-27 in favor of the Lions.

