Commanders Fall to Lions, But Show Lone Bright Spot for Future

It was too little too late for the Washington Commanders against the Detroit Lions in Week 2 on Sunday. After falling behind 22-0 following an abysmal first half, Washington would eventually fall 36-27 after a furious attempt at a comeback.

But the offense, which showed positive resolve after a disastrous start, was sparked by the balanced passing attack from quarterback Carson Wentz to Terry McLaurin, Curtis Samuel, and rookie Jahan Dotson. All three picked up where they left off in Week 1 despite to loss to Detroit on Sunday.

Headed into this season, McLaurin was seen as the team's No. 1 pass-catcher. Nothing has changed two games in, but the two weapons behind him proved they're worthy of plenty of attention from opposing secondaries

First, it was Dotson's 40-yard grab that set up was Samuel's 15-yard touchdown grab in the third quarter. Two drives later, McLaurin laid out for an impressive 35-yard catch that seemed to truly start Washington's attempt at a comeback.

An eventual touchdown from Commanders tight end Logan Thomas, which Dotson topped off with a successful two-point catch, completed a 94-yard drive to make it a 22-15 lead for the Lions.

From there, it was pick your poison at receiver for Wentz and the Washington offense. A fourth-down sweep from McLaurin preceded the Ohio State product's 17-yard game on another crucial third down.

His fellow Buckeye, Samuel, then got in on the ground-action with a 21-yard run to set up another Washington touchdown from running back Antonio Gibson a few plays later. The decision-making from Commanders coach Ron Rivera after the score from Gibson likely put a nail in the coffin, as he elected to go for two despite it being a one-possession lead for the Lions at 29-21.

Wentz tried to get Dotson his second two-point conversion of the game, but the failed attempt was a poor decision in hindsight.

Still, the production from the receiving corps didn't stop there. Wentz found Samuel for three catches on the next drive before finding Dotson for a one-yard score to potentially make it an eight-point game with a little over a minute left after the extra point.

But to no fault of the receiving corps after their impressive all-around day, Washington kicker Joey Slye missed the extra point that kept Detroit's lead at nine.

Samuel's numbers in the loss were once again noteworthy, as he had eight touches for 99 total yards and a touchdown. Dotson had four grabs for 59 yards, a touchdown, and a two-point conversion.

McLaurin was the only one to not find the end zone, but continued to show why he's one of the league's best with four catches for 75 yards.

Sure, there's the argument that the numbers are inflated since Washington was down big for the entire second half. However, the Commanders offense, which was dead to rights in the first half, wouldn't have been able to recover in the second half if not for a receiving corps that's sure to get Washington fans excited as the season progresses.

