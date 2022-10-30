Commanders DB Kam Curl Looking to 'Force The Issue' with New Colts QB Sam Ehlinger

The Washington Commanders face the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. They will also see a quarterback making his first career start in Sam Ehlinger.

For safety Kam Curl, he is ready to make a statement against the young quarterback, which can be challenging given the lack of film on the 24-year-old. But Curl knows what his defensive unit can do.

“I feel from a player standpoint, just playing your techniques, reading your keys, being true to what you see,” Curl said in a one-on-one chat with London Fletcher. “We don’t have a lot of film on him, just playing our defense, you know, making him try and force stuff in there to give us more opportunities for turnovers.”

Having won back-to-back games against the Bears and Packers in which Washington’s defense only conceded 28 points combined, Curl and his unit is gaining confidence each week and are hoping to continue that against Indianapolis on Sunday.

“I feel like we just out there, flying around, making plays,” Curl said. “I feel like we know exactly what we need to do, and we are a lot more confident in the defense. We know the team feeds off of us, we want to be the type of defense where we can control the game.”

With Carson Wentz still injured, Taylor Heinicke will again start for the Commanders. For Curl, he loves what he sees from the 29-year-old veteran.

“I like number 4 play quarterback,” Curl said. “He brings a lot of excitement to the game, he can do a lot of things with the ball in his hands. Just how he came in late in the game, making those tough throws, I like seeing that type of stuff.”

The Commanders and Colts kickoff at 4:25 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

