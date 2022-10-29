Commanders WR Terry McLaurin Wants 'Fast Start' in Indianapolis Homecoming

For Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin, emotions will be high on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

The 27-year-old is playing in his hometown of Indianapolis for the first time in his NFL career. He spoke with the media earlier this week and said that going back to where it all began would be "cool."

"It's kinda cool to be able to go back to where I grew up...where my affinity for football started," McLaurin said.

Cool indeed. But for all the emotions running through McLaurin, there is still a football game to win.

After defeating Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers 23-21 last Sunday, the Commanders have a chance to do something they haven't done since 2018.

Win three consecutive games.

In hostile territory, McLaurin is under no illusions about the recipe for success on Sunday.

Starting fast.

"I wanna keep our win streak going," McLaurin said. "They [the Colts] are really disciplined on defense, and I know they have a new quarterback, but he's probably going to give them a lot of energy. So, we have to go in there and limit the negative plays and get off to a fast start on the road."

Easier said than done. Having caught 27 passes for 440 yards and two touchdowns through seven games, Washington will need more if they are to get a result on Sunday. But the 27-year-old will be doing his best to drag his team over the line.

He will need a big performance back in his childhood stadium if his team is to roll out of Indianapolis with a win.

If he can, then the Commanders have a chance to pull off a win and make it three in a row.

Follow @aschultz_15 on Twitter

Get your Washington Commanders game tickets from SI Tickets HERE!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Commanders? Click Here.

Follow Commander Country on Twitter.