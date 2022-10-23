Packers vs. Commanders Notebook: Stout Defense, Steady RBs & Scary Terry McLaurin Sparks Upset

With 2021 starting quarterback Taylor Heinicke back under center, the Washington Commanders handed the Green Bay Packers their third straight loss with a 23-21 upset win and a crucial boost in the NFC East standings.

The Commanders entered Sunday's game at FedEx Field against the Packers with uncertainty surrounding the team's on-field production after a 2-4 start. Losing quarterback Carson Wentz in the 12-7 win over the Chicago Bears in Week 6 certainly added a question mark.

Let's take a look at three takeaways ...

Commanders gets healthy dose of both RBs

Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. emerged after the win over Chicago with his first-career touchdown and an impressive rushing total in his first full game as a starter.

Against Green Bay, he continued his strong play with 20 carries for 73 yards. But it was the added presence of Antonio Gibson that made Washington's backfield especially dangerous. It's a committee-like approach that coach Ron Rivera should continue to consider as the season progresses.

Gibson's pass-catching role proved valuable as well, as his nine-yard touchdown in the second quarter helped pull Washington out of 14-3 hole. He added an efficient 59 yards on 10 carries.

But it was Robinson who was the clear leader of the backfield, bruising Green Bay defenders and proving he's more than deserving of a continued RB1 role The one-two punch he and Gibson have proven capable of bringing could prove to be the identity of the Commanders moving forward.

Terry McLaurin resurgence

McLaurin hasn't exactly met expectations with Wentz at the helm this season. But with Heinicke back in the fold, the passing chemistry of last season spread its wings.

McLaurin had one of his best performances of the season last year against the Packers, posting seven grabs for 122 yards and a touchdown with Heinicke tossing him the rock.

And on Sunday, it was more of the same for Scary Terry despite being covered by elite cornerback Jaire Alexander. McLaurin had five catches for 73 yards and an impressive touchdown in what was clearly one of his best and most impactful games of the season.

He beat Alexander down the right sideline in the third quarter to give Washington a 17-14 lead on a 37-yard touchdown. The Commanders never looked back from that point on.

He also had what was essentially the 12-yard game-sealing catch while being blanketed by the defense on the right sideline. McLaurin was the emotional and momentum-changing MVP for Washington in Sunday's win. He'll look to continue stringing together strong performances.

Washington defense impressive in win

The Packers found the end zone on their second drive of the game to take an early lead. A Heinicke interception was later returned 63 yards to inflate Green Bay's lead to 14-3.

But if not for the pick-six, the Packers would have faced a much deeper hole due to the struggles the Commanders defense presented them.

The Packers didn't find the end zone on offense again until the fourth quarter, but it proved futile as the Commanders ran out the clock.

Green Bay faced Washington's tough third-down defense, failing to convert a third down on six tries. The Packers talented rushing duo of Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon were also held to just 38 rushing yards combined.

