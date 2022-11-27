Commanders WATCH: TE John Bates Scores 1st TD of Season; Washington Retakes Lead vs. Atlanta

Unlikely hero John Bates helps the Washington Commanders take the lead. Can they hold on against the Atlanta Falcons?

Washington Commanders tight end John Bates only has 12 catches in as many games this season, but none were as important as his touchdown grab against the Atlanta Falcons in the third quarter.

The touchdown pass from Taylor Heinicke - his second of the day - helped put the Commanders back in front against the Falcons to break a 10-10 tie.

Here's a look at the touchdown ...

Bates, a second-year pro out of Boise State, was a fourth-round selection last season. Primarily a blocking tight end, Bates doesn't get involved all that much as a receiver, but when he does, it adds more depth and versatility to the Commanders offense.

The touchdown marked Bates' first of the season. The last time he scored - his first NFL touchdown - came in Week 16 last season in a blowout loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

A pretty significant development happened after the touchdown, as kicker Joey Slye missed the extra point in the rain. That means the Commanders hold just a six-point lead and open the door for the Falcons to take a lead with a touchdown and extra point.

On the ensuing drive, Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo nailed a 48-yard field goal to cut the Atlanta deficit in half.

The Commanders hold a 16-13 lead late in the third quarter.

You can follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Get your Washington Commanders game tickets from SI Tickets HERE!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Washington Commanders? Click Here.

Follow Commander Country on Twitter.

Want even more Washington Commanders news? Check out the Si.com team page here