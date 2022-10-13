Skip to main content

Commanders Injury Update: WR Dyami Brown Active at Bears, Brian Robinson Jr. to Start

Who's in and who's out for the Washington Commanders as we get Week 6 of the NFL season started on Thursday Night Football?

CHICAGO  -- The Washington Commanders (1-4) enter Week 6 against the Chicago Bears (2-3) in desperate need of a win. 

In fact, following the new information revealed on Thursday morning pertaining to Commanders owner Dan Snyder, this team is in serious need of any positive press they can get. 

Which makes beating the Bears not a 'must-win' but a 'have-to-win.'

Unfortunately, rules prohibit them from putting all hands on deck, and here's who will be out of this matchup on Thursday Night Football. 

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS INACTIVES

Players Ruled Out Due to Injury:

DB Percy Butler (Quad)

OT Sam Cosmi (Finger)

WR Jahan Dotson (Hamstring)

RB Jonathan Williams (Knee)

TE Logan Thomas (Calf)

CB William Jackson III (Back)

Also Inactive: 

QB Sam Howell

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Brian Robinson Jr.
Play

Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr. to Start vs. Bears

Follow along with Commander Country as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL

By Commander Country Staff
dan wife snyder
Play

Dan's 'Dirt'? Washington Commanders Accuse NFL Foes of Campaign Designed to 'Coerce' Snyder to Sell Team

The Commanders have reached out to CommandersCountry.com/SI with the following statement, responding to charges against Dan Snyder: “It’s hard to imagine a piece that is more categorically untrue, and is clearly part of a well-funded, two-year misinformation campaign to coerce the sale of the team, which will continue to be unsuccessful.”

By Mike Fisher
87641315-6555-4B28-81D2-53BCC66A60B5
Play

Tua 'Overreaction' is NFL Problem, Says Commanders' Jonathan Allen

"The league is trying to make a statement," says Washington's Jonathan Allen of the NFL's protection of QBs. "They’re overreacting to what happened to Tua."

By Mike Fisher

CHICAGO BEARS INACTIVES

WR N'Keal Harry

DB Lamar Jackson

DL Kingsley Jonathan

TE Jake Tonges

For the Commanders, getting more efficiency from quarterback Carson Wentz will be a large part of the recipe for beating the Bears in primetime. 

While rookie receiver Jahan Dotson continues to mend from the hamstring injury suffered against the Dallas Cowboys, Dyami Brown will look to build on his solid outing in Week 4 and is active for tonight's game.

However, because of Chicago's rather porous run defense thus far, it could also be a big night for rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr.

Active in just his second NFL game, Robinson is back in the starting lineup after earning the top spot in preseason prior to his injury that cost him the first four weeks of the year. 

A strong combination of run and pass is always the goal for every offense, but taking as much off the tired shoulder of Wentz is even more important in this short week.

You can follow David Harrison on Twitter @DHarrison82.

Get your Washington Commanders game tickets from SI Tickets HERE!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Commanders? Click Here.

Follow Commander Country on Twitter.

In This Article (4)

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans

Brian Robinson Jr.
News

Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr. to Start vs. Bears

By Commander Country Staff
dan wife snyder
News

Dan's 'Dirt'? Washington Commanders Accuse NFL Foes of Campaign Designed to 'Coerce' Snyder to Sell Team

By Mike Fisher
87641315-6555-4B28-81D2-53BCC66A60B5
News

Tua 'Overreaction' is NFL Problem, Says Commanders' Jonathan Allen

By Mike Fisher
William Jackson III
News

Commanders Trade Rumors: CB William Jackson III Wants Out?

By Jeremy Brener
EB4A4CF0-2266-4648-849B-29D7C46B2480
News

NFL ‘Can’t F—- with Me!’ Commanders Owner Dan Snyder Digs Up ‘Dirt’ on Cowboys’ Jerry Jones, Roger Goodell

By Mike Fisher
wentz sack lions
News

Carson Wentz Injury Update: How Hurt is Commanders QB for Washington at Bears on Thursday?

By Mike Fisher
Carson Wentz
News

Commanders QB Carson Wentz on Thursday Night Football: 'Hardest Week of Season'

By Jeremy Brener
wentz ron r
News

Commanders vs. Bears Week 6: How to Watch, Injury Report, Betting Lines

By Nathaniel Marrero