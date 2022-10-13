Skip to main content

NFL ‘Can’t F—- with Me!’ Commanders Owner Dan Snyder Digs Up ‘Dirt’ on Cowboys’ Jerry Jones, Commissioner Roger Goodell

Dan Snyder is "behaving like a mad dog cornered” as the Washington owner allegedly collects “dirt” on Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and others.
The NFL, Daniel Snyder is reportedly saying, “can’t f—k with me.”

Embattled Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder reportedly hired private investigators to look into his fellow owners, including friend and mentor Jerry Jones, and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell as well.

"He's backed into a corner," an owner said of Snyder, per ESPN. "He's behaving like a mad dog cornered."

Per ESPN's Don Van Natta Jr., Seth Wickersham and Tisha Thompson, team owners are aware that Snyder hired investigators and that he allegedly "has dirt on" Dallas Cowboys Jones..

The report paints a picture of a broken relationship between Jones and Snyder, with the Commanders boss facing ongoing scrutiny in Washington based on charges of financial and sexual improprieties.

Snyder's lawyers are denying that his relationship with Jones is broken and said they have "great respect and admiration for one another."

But, counters ESPN: “Jerry Jones recently told confidants that he 'might not be able' to protect Snyder any longer. Snyder has also 'badmouthed' Jones, telling an owner recently, 'he's only out to get in your pockets. … You can't trust him,' a senior executive close to the owner said.

“Snyder's already lost Jerry,” the source added.

ESPN says Snyder privately told people that he has enough information to "blow up" several owners around the league and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

"They can't f--k with me," Snyder reportedly has said privately.

