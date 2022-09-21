ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Commanders (1-1) welcome the Philadelphia Eagles (2-0) into FedEx Field on Sunday for a Week 3 NFC East battle that features quarterback Carson Wentz's first game against the team that drafted him second overall in the 2016 NFL Draft.

After a solid performance by second-year safety Darrick Forrest in Week 1 and a not-so-good one in Week 2, the Commanders are hoping to get Kamren Curl back from his thumb injury.

Something deemed far more likely now that he's been cleared, medically.

And in the week's opening practice, Curl was a full participant wearing a protective device over the injured right thumb.

Defensive tackle was on the injury report last week with a groin injury and was forced into more action than expected against the Detroit Lions due to Daniel Wise going down in the game.

Allen was also a full participant to start the week.

Both good signs they'll be available against the Eagles this weekend, barring any setbacks.

As for the rest of Wednesday's practice report,

Did Not Practice: defensive end Casey Toohill (concussion), defensive lineman Daniel Wise (ankle), defensive end Shaka Toney (illness)

Limited: linebacker Cole Holcomb (quad), guard Trai Turner (quad), guard Saahdiq Charles (shoulder)

Full: defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (groin), offensive lineman Wes Schweitzer (groin), safety Kamren Curl (thumb)

Overall a good report to begin Week 3, with possibilities for even better news as the week progresses.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Commanders? Click Here.

Follow Commander Country on Twitter.