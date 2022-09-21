Will Commanders Get Safety Kamren Curl Back Against Eagles?

The Washington Commanders had an up-and-down Week 1 leading to their first win of the year over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Then, an up and mostly down performance against the Detroit Lions led to the team's first loss.

While the Commanders have been busy splitting their first two games of the year, safety Kamren Curl has been focusing on getting healthy after injuring his thumb near the end of training camp.

As a result, Curl was absent for both of the games played thus far but may be on the field this Sunday according to ESPN's John Keim.

With Curl out, second-year safety Darrick Forrest has stepped into the starting lineup with mixed results.

Like the team, Forrest's Week 1 performance was much better than Week 2.

“I’m just super proud of him because I can remember a year ago, he didn’t know where to go or how to start," veteran cornerback William Jackson III said of Forrest following Week 1. "But now, just to see him go out there and do that man, I was just super happy for him and I can’t wait to celebrate with him.”

And celebrate they did. As the media surrounded Forrest in his home locker room following his performance that featured a forced fumble and win-sealing interception, his teammates cheered him on.

The cheers have likely stopped by now, especially after a Week 2 performance by Forrest that resulted in a 44.1 overall defensive score from Pro Football Focus.

Everyone is entitled to a bad day, and Forrest's dip in play isn't going to be the end of his NFL story.

And all parties involved would agree the Commanders defense simply plays better when Curl is on the field and off the sideline.

In need of a boost with the Philadelphia Eagles coming to town for Week 3, it looks like Curl could be returning at just the right time.

