Jeff Bezos to Sell Washington Post, Buy Commanders from Dan Snyder?

After reports Jeff Bezos may not be interested in buying the Washington Commanders, this latest contradiction to that has many waiting to see what happens next.

Reports that Jeff Bezos isn't interested in purchasing the Washington Commanders may have been premature.

And according to a new report, not only might Bezos be looking to buy the NFL franchise, but he'd be willing to sell his control of the Washington Post to do it.

"Chatter is growing that Amazon's billionaire founder is looking to clear the way for a purchase of the Washington Commanders by selling the Washington Post," the report says. "The problem for Bezos reportedly is that the Commanders' embattled owner, Dan Snyder, is still sore over the storied newspaper's series of exposes alleging a toxic management culture at the team."

Those stories, and everything that's followed since draw a direct line to the expected sale of the team.

Something Snyder surely feels he's being forced into.

And Bezos' sale of the Washington Post would be looked at as sort of an olive branch, so Snyder can find comfort that he's not selling to the same owner of the publication he may view as the destructor of his status within the NFL.

"I think Bezos' people could go to Dan and say as a gesture of goodwill, 'We are selling the paper,'" the report quoted a source as saying. "I think that would go a long way with Dan."

Many have cited Bezo's ownership of the Washington Post as a big hurdle, including JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington.

And a sale of the newspaper may be the domino that needs to fall in order for the Commanders to fully turn their focus toward the future.

Find David Harrison on Twitter @DHarrison82 and on the Locked On Commanders podcast.

