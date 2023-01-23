Which Commanders Are Among NFL Top 100 Most Valuable Players?

One writer dives into the idea of identifying more than just five most valuable players, landing two Washington Commanders on his list.

Associated Press voters have five names they can submit for their Most Valuable Player of the 2022 NFL season, and it's highly unlikely any Washington Commanders will land on those ballots.

But what if the voters could expand the number of names they could turn in? Would any Commanders make it then?

And if so, how many slots would they need to get to a Washington player?

For ESPN's Seth Walder, he'd need 37 of them, as that's where he ranked Commanders receiver Terry McLaurin on his top 100 most valuable players list.

"His 2.2 yards per route run is pretty good. But it's great when you consider Taylor Heinicke and Carson Wentz were the quarterbacks throwing passes to McLaurin," Walder writes. "McLaurin has always been a strong contested-catch receiver, but his 77 Catch Score this year was narrowly a career-best."

But McLaurin wasn't the only Washington player making the list of 100 impact performers.

At No. 75, defensive tackle Daron Payne is the lone Commanders defender to make the rankings.

Interestingly ahead of fellow defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, who did not make the list.

Here are the receivers that ranked higher than McLaurin on the list:

No. 5, Justin Jefferson (Minnesota Vikings)

No. 6, Tyreek Hill (Miami Dolphins)

No. 13, A.J. Brown (Philadelphia Eagles)

No. 18, Stefon Diggs (Buffalo Bills)

No. 23, Davante Adams (Las Vegas Raiders)

No. 24, CeeDee Lamb (Dallas Cowboys)

No. 33, Tyler Lockett (Seattle Seahawks)

And the following defensive tackles came in ranked higher than Payne:

No. 16, Chris Jones (Kansas City Chiefs)

No. 31, Dexter Lawrence (New York Giants)

No. 36, Quinnen Williams (New York Jets)

No. 44, Aaron Donald (Los Angeles Rams)

No. 55, Javon Hargrave (Philadelphia Eagles)

Jefferson is the only non-quarterback in the top five on this list, with Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs), Josh Allen (Bills), Jalen Hurts (Eagles), and Joe Burrow (Cincinnati Bengals) taking the top four spots respectively.

Find David Harrison on Twitter @DHarrison82 and on the Locked On Commanders podcast.

