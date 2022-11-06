Commanders Trail Vikings at Halftime in Defensive Gridlock

Even with a 4-4 record, the Washington Commanders headed into Week 9 on a three-game winning streak as arguably one of the hottest teams in the league.

But the Minnesota Vikings (6-1) entered FedEx Field on Sunday equally as hot, and came out looking as such to begin the game.

Yet, despite getting next to nothing going on offense and allowing a quick score on the first drive, the Commanders kept themselves in the game due to a stout performance from their defense and trailed 7-3 headed into halftime. A late interception by Washington cornerback Danny Johnson halted the Vikings from adding a field goal late in the half.

Washington's secondary was gashed by Vikings receiver Jefferson on the game's opening drive, as he totaled four catches for 48 yards and a toughly-contested nine-yard touchdown in the back of the end zone to give Minnesota an early 7-0 lead.

But after the Commanders stalled following five plays on their first offensive drive, the defense awakened, forcing the Vikings into a three-and-out that ended with Washington defensive tackle getting the third-down sack of Cousins.

Commanders receiver Curtis Samuel got the offense going with a 16-yard carry once Washington got the ball back, but Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke was sacked and then had back-to-back runs of minimal gains that halted the drive.

Luckily, he got another chance after Washington forced another punt for a Minnesota offense that had yet to build off its opening-drive touchdown.

This luck seemed to show its colors on the first play of the next drive, as Heinicke connected with receiver Terry McLaurin for an 18-yard completion that somehow landed in the star pass-catchers arms even after the throw was deflected.

But the first-half theme of inconsistency continued to plague the Commanders despite the Washington defense doing its job. A three-and-out by the Vikings right before the two-minute warning gave Washington the ball at its own 37-yard line, the team's best starting field position of the first half.

From there, the Commanders finally began to show a spark. Heinicke found McLaurin for a 12-yard to get Washington into field-goal range, but this was the highlight of an 11-play, 37-yard drive that ended with a 44-yard field goal from kicker Joey Slye to get the Commanders on the board with 37 seconds left.

However, the Vikings were boosted by a 36-yard catch from receiver Adam Thielen that got Minnesota into field-goal range. But Johnson's juggling interception in the end zone capitalized what was an impressive first half from the Washington defense.

The Commanders will receive the second-half kickoff.

