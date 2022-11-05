Vikings vs. Commanders Week 9: How to Watch, Injury Report, Betting Lines

A three-game-winning streak has the Washington Commanders back at .500 for the first time since week two.

On Sunday, they’ll face their toughest test during the win streak when they host the Minnesota Vikings and a familiar face in Kirk Cousins.

Since becoming the starter, Taylor Heinicke has gone 2-0 with a 23-21 win over the Green Bay Packers and a come-from-behind 17-16 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

Heinicke threw two touchdowns against the Packers and ran a QB sneak to pull Washington ahead of Indianapolis in the game’s waning moments.

Terry McLaurin has had two of his best performances of the season in the last two games. McLaurin caught five passes for 73 yards and a touchdown against Green Bay, and six catches for 113 yards against the Colts.

Cousins played the first six years of his career with Washington after being drafted by them in 2012. After being franchise tagged for multiple seasons, he left Washington in free agency to sign with the Vikings.

The Vikings are sneakily on the verge of running away with the NFC South after their hot start to the season. Minnesota extended its win streak to five with a 34-26 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

Cousins was efficient, completing 24 of his 36 passes for 232 yards and two touchdowns. Justin Jefferson caught six passes for 98 yards.

Dalvin Cook had one of his best performances of the season, running for 111 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries. He also caught five passes for 30 yards.

Za’Darius Smith has been one of the best defensive players in football after signing with Minnesota in the offseason. He leads the league with eight-and-a-half sacks and 13 tackles for loss.

Chase Young is nearing his return but won't play against the Vikings. Jahan Dotson, Cole Holcomb, David Mayo, and J.D.McKissic have also been ruled out for Washington.

Defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson has been ruled out for the Vikings.

WHAT: Washington Commanders (4-4) vs. Minnesota Vikings (6-1)

WHERE: FedEx Field, Summerfield, Maryland (82,000)

WHEN: Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, 1:00 p.m. ET

TELEVISION: Fox | FuboTV (try it free)

RADIO: WMAL 105.9

BETTING via SI SportsBook

SPREAD: Vikings -4.5

TOTAL: 43.5 (o -110, u -110)

MONEYLINE: Vikings -167, Commanders +140

