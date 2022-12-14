Commanders Must Contain 'Elusive' Giants QB Daniel Jones, Says Ron Rivera

The New York Giants come to town this week and if the Washington Commanders want to win, containing quarterback Daniel Jones is key.

The Washington Commanders are back from the bye, ready to attack the home stretch of the season.

After a 20-20 tie at MetLife Stadium prior to their bye week, the Commanders will again do battle against the Giants, but this time at FedEx Field. For head coach Ron Rivera, he knows what his team must do if they are to better the result from last time.

“I think just from the things that we got from the game is we have to do a better job at containing their quarterback," Rivera said. "Daniel [Jones] has done a nice job. He's an elusive runner. He's got a good arm, can make pretty much any of the throws. We've gotta be able to counter him. We gotta be good against the run. I think that helps us a lot. And then when they throw the ball, we gotta make sure we're good in coverage.”

After a poor start that yielded just one win from the first four games, Washington has been on a roll ever since, winning six of the last eight. The position the team finds itself in after being able to steady the ship is down to the team's resilience.

Maintain what the team had before, and Washington could be a Wild Card for the first time in 15 years.

