Have Commanders Named 2023 Starting QB?

The Washington Commanders need to find a quarterback for next season. But they might already have him under contract.

The Washington Commanders have questions at quarterback and offensive coordinator going into next season, but there might be an answer already at one key position.

According to CBS Sports, the Commanders are sending out feelers for potential offensive coordinator candidates and letting them know that Sam Howell is projected to be the team's starting quarterback going into offseason workouts.

Howell, a fifth-round rookie out of North Carolina, started the team's final game last weekend against the Dallas Cowboys and showed out in his NFL debut.

​In his first start, Howell sprayed the ball around, completing 11 of his 19 passes for 169 yards, and threw a touchdown and an interception. He also utilized his running ability, picking up 35 yards and a touchdown on five carries.

While there is potential for the Commanders to acquire a veteran like Derek Carr or Aaron Rodgers, going with Howell under center shows a lot of belief in their young signal-caller.

Should Howell pan out, it would be great for Washington to hit on a fifth-round quarterback. He'll make very little money over the next three seasons and it will allow the team to spend on premium players on other positions.

There is a risk given Howell's miniscule sample size, but he's done enough to at least give him the inside track at this moment in time going into the offseason.

