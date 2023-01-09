'Cowboys Fan' Sam Howell Leads Commanders to Win vs. Childhood Team

Growing up a Dallas Cowboys fan, Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell probably never imagined his first win would come against his favorite team.

ASHBURN, Va. -- There's a certain amount of loyalty expected out of fan bases like the one cheering on the Washington Commanders.

And the same could be said about Dallas Cowboys fans who are known as some of the most loyal in all sports.

On Sunday, one Cowboys fan turned foe and handed his favorite team a season-ending loss.

All while lifting himself into the running to be Washington's next favorite quarterback.

"I kept that from you all, all week long. I did grow up a Cowboys fan so it was super cool to play the Cowboys in my first start and beat them," quarterback Sam Howell said. "My dad is a big Cowboys fan so it was a cool moment for us as a family because we grew up Cowboys fans."

If you read the subtext of Howell's words, he clearly aligns himself with burgundy and gold these days.

And it appears his family, specifically his dad, likely does as well.