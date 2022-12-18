A look at which Washington Commanders will be in action coming out of the bye week in a rematch with the New York Giants.

LANDOVER, Md. -- A Washington Commanders win over the New York Giants on Sunday Night Football, and their chances of making the playoffs shoot into the 90 percent range.

A loss and things get a little bit harder and the team goes from controlling its own destiny to needing some assistance down the stretch.

Heading into the weekend, there was renewed hope defensive end Chase Young would make his season - and Commanders - debut.

But we found out early Sunday morning that would not be the case.

Still, with Young out for the game, there were other Washington players left in limbo, including cornerback Benjamin St-Juste (ankle), defensive end Efe Obada (finger), and receiver Cam Sims (back).

All of whom were designated as questionable entering the weekend.

With the development concerning Young, it was evident early that the Commanders would have to be without him and offensive lineman Saahdiq Charles (concussion) who was ruled out Friday.

Here are the other players inactive for Washington tonight.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS INACTIVE PLAYERS

QB Sam Howell

CB Benjamin St-Juste (Ankle)

LB De'Jon Harris

OG Chris Paul

NEW YORK GIANTS INACTIVE PLAYERS

WR David Sills

CB Adoree' Jackson

CB Rodarius Williams

LB Tae Crowder

OG Shane Lemieux

OG Jack Anderson

Quarterback Carson Wentz is active for Washington for the first time since injuring a finger on his throwing hand against the Chicago Bears in Week 6, but will serve as the backup to starter, Taylor Heinicke.

