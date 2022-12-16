Giants vs. Commanders Primetime Preview: NFC East Battle for Playoff Spot?

The Commanders and Giants hold the final two Wild Card spots in the NFC.

Fresh off their bye, the Washington Commanders face NFC East Division foe New York Giants on Sunday at FedEx Field in a matchup with playoff implications. The divisional clash was flexed into Sunday night prime time as both teams are fighting for playoff positioning and are trying to secure a win after recording a tie two weeks ago.

Currently, the Commanders and Giants hold the final two Wild Card spots in the NFC. With four games left to play the Commanders are in control of the sixth seed in and hold a 73 percent chance of playing in the postseason. The Giants are on the Commanders tail, in the seventh seed in the NFC.

Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke is helping lead the team to its first Wild Card berth in 15 years; Taking over for injured quarterback Carson Wentz in Week 7 and winning six of the last eight games.

This Sunday, Heinicke, Brian Robinson Jr. and the Commanders hope to take advantage of a Giants' run defense hasn’t exactly been stellar; ranking 26th in the league and allowing an average of 138.9 yards per game to opponents.

The Commanders will have to find a way to contain Giants running back Saquon Barkley. Washington is allowing the eighth-fewest rushing yards per game (108.4) this season and could receive a boost with the impending return of defensive end Chase Young. ... though Young (knee) is now considered a game-time decision as he works to make his season debut.

While Washington was on a bye, the Giants were pummeled by the Philadelphia Eagles, 48-22.

RECORDS: Washington Commanders (7-5-1) vs. New York Giants (7-5-1)

ODDS: The Commanders are 3.5-point favorites vs. the Giants.

GAME TIME: Sunday, December 18th, 2022, at 8:20 p.m. ET

LOCATION: FedEx Field (Landover, Maryland)

TV: NBC

THE FINAL WORD: Commanders linebacker Jon Bostic said when reflecting on the win vs. the Philadelphia Eagles:

"It definitely was a big win for us. I think it really showed guys on our team...that we can play with the best in this league," Bostic said during an interview on the Locked On Giants podcast. "That's a really good football team. They're probably going to make a deep playoff run. For us to be able to go into their house, primetime game, and suck the air out of that stadium, it's big time."

