Who Should Commanders Fans Root For in Week 15 Early Games?

Many games have slight impacts on the Washington Commanders' playoff chances, but none more than the New York Jets' home game against the Detroit Lions.

Waiting for the Washington Commanders to play on Sunday Night Football this weekend should give fans of the team a lot of excitement.

For one, the NFL has it set to where they can choose the teams playing in primetime this late in the season.

So the fact the Commanders are one, means the team is doing well and the NFL thinks they're worth watching.

Unfortunately, it means fans of the team have to wait until all but one game is played this week before seeing the burgundy and gold take to FedEx Field in a critical NFC East Divisional contest against the New York Giants.

And as we all wait to see that game take place, there's another New York team all fans should be pulling for.

Because if the New York Jets win their home contest against the Detroit Lions, kicking off at 1 p.m. et, then Washington's playoff chances grow from 77 percent to 81 according to FiveThirtyEight.com.

Now, there are several games being played early on Sunday that impact the Commanders' playoff percentages.

But all of those come with a measly one or two percent shift.

Only the Jets winning puts the Commanders into the 80 percent range alone.

A win on Sunday night against the Giants would then push Washington into the 90 percent range.

Just how high depends on some of those one and two-percent matches also being played.

Lose, however, and they see their chances drop below 50 percent with just three games to play.

Meanwhile, the Giants' playoff chances would then climb into the 90s.

So, the first priority is to win.

But it's not the first task that can be completed.

No, the Jets get the first crack at that.

And while New York is certainly more interested in raising its own playoff odds, I'm sure they won't mind too much if Washington benefits from it as well.

