One of the candidates interviewed for the Washington Commanders' vacant offensive coordinator job - Thomas Brown - is a guy one Los Angeles Rams player says would be a great fit for the team.

The Washington Commanders have interviewed several candidates for their open offensive coordinator job, a list that includes Los Angeles Rams assistant head coach/tight ends coach Thomas Brown.

One of the current Rams running backs, Malcolm Brown, recently spoke to WUSA9's Darren Haynes, and had high praise for coach Brown.

"Besides him being top-notch when it comes to the game, he's a solid guy in general," Malcolm said. "I know players will love him and wanna play for him! Genuine and no BS about him ... TB is legit (for real)! Smart as hell and can simplify the game and that's what it's about!"

Coach Brown has a “talent for simplifying the game”? That could come in handy, especially give the idea that Washington is pitching second-year quarterback Sam Howell as the projected starter in 2023.

This would mean Brown's offense would need effectively employ a full arsenal of weapons, but also be simple enough to teach to a quarterback with just one career start under his belt. .. And do it with no working knowledge of each other prior to Brown's hiring.

That's no small feat.

But if Brown is truly capable of teaching his offense to Howell, and keeping it simple yet effective, then perhaps this duo would be able to break some of those tendencies we've seen in league years past.

Of course, that's if the Commanders bring Brown onto the staff.

Thus far, he's certainly developed a backing in the fan base but is still competing with other more experienced coaches like Washington quarterbacks coach Ken Zampese and Atlanta Falcons quarterbacks coach Charles London.

Find David Harrison on Twitter @DHarrison82 and on the Locked On Commanders podcast.

Get your Washington Commanders game tickets from SI Tickets HERE!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Washington Commanders? Click Here.

Follow Commander Country on Twitter.

Want even more Washington Commanders news? Check out the Si.com team page here