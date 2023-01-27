Commanders WR Review: Terry McLaurin Shines, Curtis Samuel, Jahan Dotson Step Up

The Washington Commanders had a poor ending to an otherwise decent season with some of the receiving core showing promising signs.

The Washington Commanders had an indifferent season. Quarterback swaps, off-field issues, and a missed playoff opportunity after having it in the palm of their hands.

As we look towards the offseason, the wide receiver corps led by Terry McLaurin had a decent enough season. With Washington on the verge of playoff football, something usually goes right for a team.

Let's dive into how the Commanders' receiving room went this season.

First, we start with McLaurin, the star of the show. He finished with a career-high in yards (1,191), along with 77 receptions and five touchdowns.

Often the safety valve for Carson Wentz or Taylor Heinicke, McLaurin also had four 100-yard + receiving games as he again was the leading man for Scott Turner's offense.

Onto Curtis Samuel. After only playing five games in 2021 due to hamstring and groin issues, in which he detailed that he wasn't happy, 2022 was a redemption year for Samuel.

He caught 64 passes for 656 yards (both second-best of his career) and four touchdowns. Despite a poor end to the season that saw him catch just two passes for four yards, there was still enough to suggest that Samuel will be another contributor next season for Washington.

He was third on the team for touchdowns and second in yards as he proved to be a decent enough foil for McLaurin.

Now onto rookie Jahan Dotson.

The rookie played 12 games and totaled 523 yards and seven touchdowns while averaging 14.9 yards per catch. That'll work.

But how does he compare with other rookies? The answer is very well.

Dotson ranks sixth in receptions (35), fifth in receiving yards (523), fourth in yards per game (43.6), and is tied for most touchdowns along with Green Bay Packers star Christian Watson (7). That all the while dealing with a rotating quarterback room as well.

As for the others?

Second-year receiver Dyami Brown showed a glimpse of his talent as the 105-yard, two-touchdown game against the Tennessee Titans stands out, but outside of that, it was another so-so season from the man out of North Carolina.

Fellow second-year receiver Dax Milne saw the field briefly in 2023, catching only six passes for 37 yards and a touchdown, while Cam Sims had a down year, posting his worst numbers since 2019.

He totaled eight catches for 89 yards in his 17 games (three starts).

All in all, McLaurin, Dotson, and Samuel held the fort together for the Commanders, but adding perhaps another outside weapon for whoever the quarterback is in 2023 wouldn't be the worst idea.

