Eagles vs. Commanders Inactives: William Jackson III OUT; Who Else Sits?

LANDOVER, Md. -- Entering the weekend, the Washington Commanders knew they'd be facing the Philadelphia Eagles this weekend with a thinner than desired defensive line.

Defensive linemen Daniel Wise (ankle) and Casey Toohill (concussion) were ruled out for this week's game, adding to the absence of second-round rookie Phidarian Mathis (knee) who was lost for the season in Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

What the Commanders know is that cornerback William Jackson III (back) would be joining defensive end James Smith-Williams (abdominal) and linebacker David Mayo (ankle), all listed as questionable to face the Eagles.

All three worked out with Washington's training staff pregame and following that evaluation, here's a look at who won't play today for the Commanders ...

QB Sam Howell

CB William Jackson III

G Chris Paul

TE Cole Turner

DT Daniel Wise

DE Casey Toohill

DE James Smith-Williams

For the Eagles, only guard Landon Dickerson (foot) came in questionable as all other players on their injury report were cleared on Friday's designations.

Here's a look at the Eagles inactives ...

QB Ian Book

S Reed Blankenship

RB Trey Sermon

DE Janarius Robinson

G Josh Sills

Washington is looking to bounce back from a disappointing Week 2 loss to the Detroit Lions and not only get back into the win column.

Of course, this game carries even more significance as it's an opportunity to get a victory against the Eagles, who are currently tied with the New York Giants atop the NFC East Division.

And then there's the storyline of Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz facing the team that drafted him in 2016 for the first time since being traded to the Indianapolis Colts ahead of last season.

Kickoff between the two teams is scheduled for 1 p.m.

