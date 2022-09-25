Skip to main content

Carson Wentz, Commanders Combust in Revenge Game vs. Eagles

There was a lot of buzz for the Washington Commanders coming into this week's matchup. However, the Commanders flop at home and lose 24-8 to the Philadelphia Eagles in an NFC East matchup.

The Washington Commanders (1-2) are shaking their heads and possibly putting paper bags over them after an embarrassing 24-8 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles (3-0) at FedEx Field Sunday afternoon.

The Commanders struggled to protect Carson Wentz, which prevented them from building any momentum on offense. Wentz was sacked nine times throughout the game. Brandon Graham, Haason Reddick, Josh Sweat and Fletcher Cox all had multiple sacks. As a whole, Washington had 240 yards of offense compared to Philadelphia's 400.

After two weeks of being one of the most effective offenses in the NFL, the Commanders landed on an absolute dud of a game in Week 3. The only player to show some sign of success was wide receiver Terry McLaurin, who caught five passes for 87 yards in his best statline of the season so far.

On defense, the team had no answer for quarterback Jalen Hurts and the prolific Eagles offense. Wide receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith proved that they can be one of the best wideout duos in the game, combining for 12 catches, 244 yards and two touchdowns. In particular, Smith had his best game of the season, catching eight passes for 169 yards and a touchdown.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Carson Wentz, Washington Commanders, Geoff Burke, USA Today
Play

Commanders Halftime Update: Carson Wentz & Washington Being Shut Out By Eagles

A live look in at the Washington Commanders' Week 3 contest against the Philadelphia Eagles.

By David Harrison
Carson Wentz Ron Rivera
Play

Eagles vs. Commanders: Wentz Sacked Nine Times in Blowout Loss

Former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz faces his former team for the first time as the leader of the Washington Commanders. Are we in store for an NFC East upset as the Eagles put their undefeated record on the line?

By Commander Country Staff
William Jackson III, Washington Commanders, Scott Taetsch
Play

Eagles vs. Commanders Inactives: William Jackson III OUT; Who Else Sits?

Who's suiting up for the Washington Commanders as they host the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 3?

By David Harrison

The Commanders will look to bounce back and return to the win column next week as they travel to Jerry World to face the Dallas Cowboys. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Commanders? Click Here.

Follow Commander Country on Twitter

In This Article (2)

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles

Carson Wentz, Washington Commanders, Geoff Burke, USA Today
News

Commanders Halftime Update: Carson Wentz & Washington Being Shut Out By Eagles

By David Harrison
Carson Wentz Ron Rivera
News

Eagles vs. Commanders: Wentz Sacked Nine Times in Blowout Loss

By Commander Country Staff
William Jackson III, Washington Commanders, Scott Taetsch
News

Eagles vs. Commanders Inactives: William Jackson III OUT; Who Else Sits?

By David Harrison
WFT Offense vs. Eagles Defense © Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
News

Eagles vs. Commanders: 5 Questions to Ask Before Sunday's NFC East Matchup

By David Harrison
Washington Commanders safety Kamren Curl (31) chases Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) during the 2021 NFL season. Washington hopes to get their safety back for this weekend's contest against the Eagles.
News

Eagles vs. Commanders Week 3: How to Watch, Injury Report, Betting Lines

By Nathaniel Marrero
Casey Toohill
News

Commanders Defensive Line Extremely Thin vs. Eagles; What's The Plan?

By Jeremy Brener
Jack Del Rio
News

Commanders Coach Jack Del Rio 'Expects Defense to Play Better' vs. Eagles

By Jeremy Brener
Wes Schweitzer 2nd Spike © Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
News

Change of Command: Who's Washington's New Center After Chase Roullier Injury?

By Jeremy Brener