Commanders vs. Eagles Notebook: Washington Embarrassed in 24-8 Loss

Anything that could have gone wrong for the Washington Commanders did go wrong in their 24-8 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Commanders’ defense held their own in the first quarter, but Philadelphia’s offense exploded for 24 points in the second quarter.

To make matters worse, Carson Wentz had a defensive lineman in his lap nearly every time he dropped back to pass. Philadelphia sacked Wentz six times in the first half and finished the game with nine.

Here are the three main takeaways from the Commanders’ loss to the Eagles:

First-half woes continue:

Last week against the Detroit Lions, Washington only got two first downs and trailed 22-0 at halftime.

The numbers weren’t much better at halftime against Philadelphia, as a 24-point explosion in the second quarter was the difference in the game.

Slow starts aren’t uncommon, but to start so slow that you’re down by three scores in back-to-back games is inexcusable.

While the defense deserves blame, it’s tough to hold up when your offense can’t string together a drive. Washington’s offensive ineptitude put too much pressure on a defense that’s already fighting an uphill battle with injuries.

The offensive line is offensive:

Wentz was running for his life from the game’s opening whistle.

Through the first two drives, Wentz was sacked three times. By the end of the first half, Wentz was sacked six times and lost a fumble that led to Philadelphia’s first touchdown of the game.

Wentz was also sacked five times against the Lions.

For all of the talent they have at receiver with Terry McLaurin, Curtis Samuel, and Jahan Dotson, they can't make an impact with the poor offensive line play.

Commanders’ offensive coordinator Scott Turner will have to adjust - whether it’s running the ball more or relying more on quick passes - to compensate for a porous offensive line.

Defense needs reinforcements:

If you exclude the second quarter, Washington’s defense gave up no points.

Unfortunately, that isn’t how football works.

Injuries to Chase Young, Daniel Wise, and Casey Toohill have depleted the depth on the defensive line. Not having William Jackson III when you’re facing wide receivers like DeVonta Smith and AJ Brown just throws more salt into the wound.

To make matters worse, Washington’s offense has only made the defense’s job tougher with their inability to score — especially in the first half.

With the offense unable to get anything going, Washington needs to get healthier on defense if they hope to carry the Commanders and compete in the NFC East.

