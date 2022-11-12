Commanders Injury Report: Late Addition Leaves Offensive Line Health in Question

ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Commanders dropped a winnable game against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 9, falling to 4-5 in the process.

By our count, that's two games the team should have won (the other being against the Tennessee Titans), but even worse, it makes this week's contest against the Philadelphia Eagles even more important than it would have been otherwise.

Truth be told, even with a win over the Eagles this Monday night, it's unlikely Washington is going to catch them to win the NFC East.

But, keeping up in the wild card race is critical, and dropping two-straight games after working back to .500 would be a major blow.

On offense, it looks like rookie receiver Jahan Dotson (hamstring) might be a go.

But linebacker Cole Holcomb (foot) hasn't been seen all week and wasn't expected to play as of Friday.

The week got started for media a little later than usual because of the Monday gameday, making Thursday the first time we got to see an official practice report from the team. ... and the time when we heard from defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio, who said that Chase Young - who has worked through four practices since being designated to return - is not full speed at this point ... but is giving his all.

He's "giving it everything he has,'' the coach said. "When he's right we're going to play him, until he's right we're not going to play him."

OFFICIAL GAME DESIGNATIONS

OUT

LB Cole Holcomb (foot)

RB J.D. McKissic (neck)

LB David Mayo (hamstring)

QUESTIONABLE

C Tyler Larsen (back)

OG Andrew Norwell (groin)

With game designations now official, rookie receiver Jahan Dotson (hamstring) is expected to be active, and be an impact player Monday night against Philadelphia.

Meanwhile, Holcomb will miss yet another contest, and the sudden appearance of Norwell on the injury report just 48 hours from kickoff is certainly something to keep an eye on.

