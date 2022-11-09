NFL Draft Status: Where Do Experts See Commanders' Biggest Need at Midway Point?

It's a quarterback-driven league, and the Washington Commanders know that.

So even though they have a potent three-headed running back group with Antonio Gibson and Brian Robinson Jr. leading the way and J.D. McKissic adding his abilities to the mix, Washington is still below .500 midway through the NFL schedule.

And draft experts around the league are starting to zero in on the quarterback as being the biggest reason.

"There's no doubt Taylor Heinicke has proven he can give Washington a lift when called upon," says NFL.com in its most recent draft order and teams needs update. "But his fatal flaw might be the turnover. He's averaged one interception per start since the beginning of last season (18 starts, 18 INTs), and his fourth-quarter pick on Sunday was particularly maddening."

Commanders coach Ron Rivera was upset about his team's mistakes in their loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

And he didn't refrain from pointing out some of those made by Heinicke specifically, especially when it came to discussing the aforementioned interception.

And currently, the league's media analysts see quarterback as being the biggest need for Washington moving forward.

Cornerback and offensive line help come in second and third in needs for the Commanders.

Of course, not everyone sees things the same, and in his latest mock draft, Sports Illustrated's Jack Borowsky sent Michigan Wolverines edge rusher Mike Morris to Washington with the 17th overall selection.

No quarterbacks came off the board following the selection in that first-round mock, but the 18th pick did see Georgia Bulldogs center Sedrick Van Pran go to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Do the Commanders still need to be on the hunt for a franchise quarterback? Many would likely want to see rookie Sam Howell get an opportunity to prove himself before seeing the team commit more draft capital to a new one.

But no matter what, it's likely their draft position in 2023 will either rise or fall based on the play of the quarterback.

Whether it be Heinicke, Carson Wentz, or someone else.

You can follow David Harrison on Twitter @DHarrison82.

