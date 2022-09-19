The risk to trade for quarterback Carson Wentz is paying off for the Washington Commanders.

Despite Sunday's loss to the Detroit Lions, Wentz is already etching his name in the record books for the franchise. In the loss, Wentz completed 30 of 46 passes for 337 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. According to the Commanders, Wentz became the first player to have 300+ passing yards and 3+ touchdowns in each of his first two starts with a new team since quarterback starts were tracked in 1950. His seven touchdowns through two weeks is the most by a quarterback in franchise history.

From an overall league perspective, Wentz ranks only behind Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in passing yards through two games ... and Tua threw for 469 yards in a wild Week 2 win against the Baltimore Ravens. His seven touchdowns are tied for the league lead alongside Tagovailoa and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Even though Wentz and the Commanders' success will be defined by the team's wins and losses, it's hard to deny the effort he's put in at the start of the season.

Without Wentz, the team doesn't complete the Week 1 comeback against the Jacksonville Jaguars and there isn't an attempt to rally against the Detroit Lions. Even though the Commanders would have liked to have won Sunday's game, it's hard to blame the team's biggest acquisition of the offseason.

