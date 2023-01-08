WATCH: Commanders QB Sam Howell Throws First NFL Pass, Touchdown vs. Cowboys

Sam Howell didn't waste much time throwing his first NFL touchdown for the Washington Commanders against the Dallas Cowboys.

Welcome to the NFL, Sam Howell!

The Washington Commanders fifth-round rookie quarterback is entering the record books with his first NFL pass, a 16-yard touchdown to All-Pro wide receiver Terry McLaurin.

Here's a look at the play ...

The Dallas Cowboys started off with the ball and punted after getting a single first down on six plays, but punter Bryan Anger bobbled the snap and the Commanders' special teams took advantage, taking over at the Cowboys' 20-yard line on the fringe of the red zone.

After a one-yard handoff to running back Jonathan Williams, offensive coordinator Scott Turner wrote up a play to get Howell on the stat sheet and McLaurin into the end zone.

On the ensuing drive, the Commanders forced Dak Prescott and the Cowboys into a three-and-out, which ended in a 10-yard sack from defensive lineman Efe Obada.

You can't ask for a much better start to your NFL career, but now Howell has a high bar to work up to. He probably won't throw a touchdown on every throw he makes, so get it out while you can now: Sam Howell only throws touchdowns in the NFL.

Howell and the Commanders hold a 7-0 lead early in the first quarter against the Cowboys.

Follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter

Get your Washington Commanders game tickets from SI Tickets HERE!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Washington Commanders? Click Here.

Follow Commander Country on Twitter.

Want even more Washington Commanders news? Check out the Si.com team page here