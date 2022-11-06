Commanders Receiving 'Considerable' Interest in Sale; How Much Money?

The Washington Commanders could be up for sale soon after Dan Snyder hired Bank of America earlier this week to look into options in selling part or all of his stake in the franchise.

And Snyder could be in for a HUGE payday.

According to NFL Network, the Commanders are considering all options for a possible sale and there is belief that he will sell the entire franchise after receiving "considerable" interest. There's potential that the sale could go for $6-7 billion, which would shatter the record for any sports franchise. The timeline is unknown, but there is potential for a sale to happen sometime early next year around the league meetings in March.

The Denver Broncos recently sold for $4.65 billion earlier this year, meaning the price could go up significantly for the Commanders' potential buyer. One of the potential people who could be interested in buying the team is Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, one of few people in the world who could possibly afford this kind of money.

Former Washington quarterback Robert Griffin III has also expressed interest in buying the franchise, but he'll need to bring in a "few lucky fans" to help him afford it.

The Snyders have been at the forefront of controversies throughout their tenure owning the franchise since 1999.

In recent years, Dan Snyder has been the face of a toxic workplace lawsuit that eventually led him to step down from running day-to-day operations for the franchise and bestow that responsibility to his wife Tanya.

In 2021, a report showed that Snyder had multiple financial accounts for the Commanders and was sending false ticket revenue information to the league.

Snyder's controversies have led other NFL owners to condemn his actions, even going as far to say that he "needs to be removed" from Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay last month.

