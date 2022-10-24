Commanders Beat Packers By Targeting Their Best Defenders

Say what you want about Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke and his physical limitations, the man has endless amounts of heart.

Star receiver Terry McLaurin said in the week leading up to his team's 23-21 win over the Green Bay Packers that Heinicke had something about him that can't be quantified.

You can't measure it. And you can't replicate it.

But you can take advantage of it, which Washington did by targeting the Packers' top cornerbacks on one-third of Heinicke's pass attempts.

In total, the Commanders went after cornerbacks Jaire Alexander and Eric Stokes 11 times on 33 pass attempts, according to PFF stat tracking.

He completed eight of them (73 percent) for 94 of his 201 total passing yards and threw one touchdown against each.

One of those touchdowns was a 37-yard bomb to McLaurin that gave Washington their first lead of the game and started a string of three-straight drives ending with points.

"I have a lot of respect for Jaire Alexander and what he does in this league," McLaurin said when asked about the touchdown pass and catch. "I bet on myself as well. I think Taylor couldn't have done a better job putting the ball where it needed to be. It's almost like it just came to me out of the sky."

McLaurin went on to say he believes it's the best play he and Heinicke have ever connected on.

After an early pick-six, it would've been understandable for the quarterback to go into a bit of a shell and take safe throws against lesser-talented defenders.

Instead, he went the other way.

Meanwhile, it was the Hall of Fame quarterback, Aaron Rodgers who was taking the safe options.

The Packers' quarterback targeted the Commanders' starting duo of corners just eight times on 35 pass attempts.

Six of those targeted Benjamin St-Juste, who held his opponents to just three catches for 31 yards.

Only two targets went to Kendall Fuller, who gave up just one reception.

Neither surrendered a touchdown.

The Commanders went after the Packers' best corners with their backup quarterback.

Green Bay targeted a second-year nickel, Rachad Wildgoose 13 times, but gained just 57 yards in the process while avoiding the Commanders' best corners.

One method worked, and one didn't. And it's the Hall of Famer taking home the loss in this one.

