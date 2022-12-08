Commanders Respond to Dan Snyder 'Toxic Workplace' Investigation Report: 'Not Interested in Truth?'

Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder has reached the end of a 14-month investigation in regards to his role in creating a "toxic workplace" environment.

The probe concluded Thursday after a long report was released that revealed the findings of the investigation.

Following the release of the report, the Commanders made the following statement:

“These Congressional investigators demonstrated, almost immediately, that they were not interested in the truth, and were only interested in chasing headlines by pursuing one side of the story. Today's report is the predictable culmination of that one-sided approach.

“There are no new revelations here. The Committee persists in criticizing Mr. Snyder for declining to voluntarily appear at the Committee's hearing last spring, notwithstanding Mr. Snyder's agreement to sit, at a date chosen by the Committee, for an unprecedented 11-hours of questioning under oath. The only two members of Congress who witnessed any part of that deposition, one Democrat and one Republican, both made public statements in the wake of the deposition characterizing Mr. Snyder's answers as truthful, cooperative, and candid. As is typical of the Committee, they have refused, despite our repeated requests to release the full transcript of Mr. Snyder's deposition.

“The Committee suggests that Mr. Snyder prevented witnesses from coming forward yet does not identify a single witness who did not come forward or who suffered a single adverse consequence for having done so.

“And, ironically for an "investigative" body, supposedly engaged in an "investigation," the investigators actually criticize the team and Mr. Snyder for providing evidence to the Committee -- such as e-mails former team employees sent from their workplace accounts -- that reveal the actual causes of the formerly dysfunctional workplace environment at the team.

“Today's report does not advance public knowledge of the Washington Commanders workplace in any way. The team is proud of the progress it has made in recent years in establishing a welcoming and inclusive workplace, and it looks forward to future success, both on and off the field."

With the Democrat-led House of Representatives changing to a Republican majority in 2023, the investigation won't continue. A Republican memo regarding the investigation stated that it was an "egregious waste of taxpayer-funded resources."

As for Snyder, rumors surrounding a potential sale of the Commanders could happen within the next few months.

