Washington Legend Sonny Jurgensen Jersey Retired by Franchise

LANDOVER, Md. -- The Washington Commanders are in the first year of what they hope will begin a new era of great football in the DMV.

With their first regular season coming to a disappointing close, however, the Washington franchise turned back the clock to honor one of the legends of the past.

By retiring quarterback Sonny Jurgensen's jersey at halftime of their Week 18 game against the Dallas Cowboys.

"Sonny will be recognized in a halftime ceremony that will take place on the field, which will include members of Jurgensen's family and team executives," the team said in a press release. "Sonny will enjoy the game and his halftime moment from a customized suite full of imagery and memorabilia commemorating his time with the team. He will be joined by his wife Margo, along with his close friend and former teammate Billy Kilmer."

The team also announced players will wear a special No. 9 decal on their helmets for the season finale, in recognition of the celebration in honor of Jurgensen.

A 1983 enshrinee in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Jurgensen currently ranks second all-time in franchise history in completions, passing yards, and passing touchdowns.

In all, he spent 55 years involved in Washington football, on the field and in the radio booth as an employee of the team.