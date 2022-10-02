Skip to main content

WATCH: Commanders Rookie WR Jahan Dotson Scores 4th TD in 4 Weeks; Washington Takes Lead

Washington Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson struggled last weekend. But that changed Sunday after scoring his fourth touchdown in as many weeks against the Dallas Cowboys.

Washington Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson is continuing to impress in his rookie season.

The 16th overall pick caught his fourth touchdown pass of the season on a 10-yard pass from Carson Wentz in the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys.

While Dotson stands at just 5-11 and weighs 184 pounds, he has become a massive red zone threat for the Commanders this season, even if that may not have been the plan at the beginning of the season. Regardless, it is paying off massively for Washington.

Dotson's catch capped off a seven-play, 65-yard drive to put the Commanders on the scoreboard for the first time today.

As a first-time participant in the Cowboys vs. Commanders rivalry, Dotson wanted to make a strong first impression.

"This is a big game," Dotson said of his first exposure to this rivalry. "Not only for us, but for the whole community, for the whole fan base."

Dotson's best rivalry game performance at Penn State came in 2020 against the Ohio State Buckeyes.

In that game, he caught eight passes for 144 yards and three scores. Yet, his team still lost.

To have the best game any rookie receiver has ever had for Washington against this rival, Dotson needs to catch seven or more passes gaining at least 109 yards while scoring at least once.

In fact, if he scores twice he'd be the first Washington rookie receiver to do so against Dallas, ever.

The Commanders hold a 7-6 lead midway through the second quarter.

