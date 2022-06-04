Skip to main content

Washington Ex Ryan Fitzpatrick to Amazon & ‘Thursday Night Football’?

Now comes word that Fitz might stay in football, via the TV broadcast booth

Can the NFL recapture “FitzMagic”?

The league lost a little bit of its magic Thursday after the announcement that journeyman quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick would retire.

But now comes word that he might stay in football, via the TV broadcast booth.

NFL Network reports the colorful Fitzpatrick is in talks with Amazon for a role on their Thursday Night Football broadcasts.

Fitzpatrick played for nine teams during his 17-year NFL career. He played for the St. Louis Rams (2005-06), Cincinnati Bengals (2007-08), Bills (2009-12), Tennessee Titans (2013), Houston Texans (2014), New York Jets (2015-16), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2017-18), Miami Dolphins (2019-20) and the Washington Football Team (2021).

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Landon Collins
Play

Could Commanders Play Against Landon Collins In Week 1?

If Collins lands with best fit, he could be back for his revenge game sooner than expected

By David Harrison13 hours ago
13 hours ago
Bobby McCain, Washington Commanders, Safety
Play

Commanders DB Bobby McCain: Washington Will 'Get It Done' This Season

Slow starts and missed opportunities are expected to be things of the past for Washington

By David HarrisonJun 3, 2022
Jun 3, 2022
Curtis Samuel
Play

Curtis Samuel Return: Difference-Maker For Commanders Offense?

A healthy Curtis Samuel for 17 games might help Washington make the jump back to the postseason

By Cole ThompsonJun 3, 2022
Jun 3, 2022

Fitzpatrick was the Week 1 starter ahead of last season, but after suffering a hip subluxation in the first game of the season, the journeyman quarterback was placed on injured reserve.

Should he stay retired, that would have been the final play of his career.

Fitzpatrick was seen as a player who could help keep Washington in the playoff race after a 2020 NFC East title, but his injury set Washington's 2021 season into a tailspin that forced the team to play catchup from the start. Taylor Heinicke took over Fitzpatrick's starting duties for most of the season.

As a free agent, Fitzpatrick was waiting to see if there was any interest in him joining a team in 2022, but nobody was willing to sign the 39-year-old to a contract.

The Washington Commanders had high hopes for Fitzpatrick, but those subsided during the season and any hopes of a return to the nation's capital were put to rest once the team traded for Carson Wentz earlier in the offseason.

And now Fitz moves on … maybe to create some TV magic.

Landon Collins
News

Could Commanders Play Against Landon Collins In Week 1?

By David Harrison13 hours ago
Bobby McCain, Washington Commanders, Safety
News

Commanders DB Bobby McCain: Washington Will 'Get It Done' This Season

By David HarrisonJun 3, 2022
Curtis Samuel
News

Curtis Samuel Return: Difference-Maker For Commanders Offense?

By Cole ThompsonJun 3, 2022
Ryan Fitzpatrick
News

'Forever Grateful': Ryan Fitzpatrick, Former Washington QB, Retires After 17 NFL Seasons

By Jeremy BrenerJun 2, 2022
USATSI_18341812
News

Commanders Preseason Schedule Released: All Games, Dates, Times

By Washington Football StaffJun 2, 2022
chase-young-111421-getty-ftr_1pqlrwmu7627w15l9ob1rhdrbc
News

'Happy Where I Am’: Washington Commanders Star Chase Young Details ACL Rehab

By Ethan HurwitzJun 2, 2022
Dan-Snyder-Roger-Goodell
News

'No More Dodging': Government Seeks Testimony from Washington's Daniel Snyder, NFL's Roger Goodell

By Art GarciaJun 1, 2022
Montez Sweat, Jonathan Allen, Washington Commanders
News

Commanders OTA Notebook: Chase Young, Montez Sweat Return

By David HarrisonJun 1, 2022